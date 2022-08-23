Smart India Hackathon 2022: PM Modi To Interact With Participants On Aug 25

Chandigarh University is all set to host the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 from August 25 to August 26. As the usual tradition since the Hackathon's inception, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the students this year too. PM Modi will be addressing the participants on August 25, 2022 in the second half.

Conducted every year since 2017 by the Union Ministry of Education, the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative by the Ministry's Innovation Cell. It aims to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of the government, ministries, departments, industries and other organisations.

MoS Education Subhas Sarkar said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the students' participants of the Smart India Hackathon on the evening of 25th August. The 5th edition of Smart India Hackathon 2022 will be held from August 25 to August 29."

"The Smart India Hackathon 2022 is considered as one of the world's biggest open innovation models and is aimed at inculcating the culture of product innovation and problem-solving among students. This year the programme will be conducted at Chandigarh University Gharuan from August 25 to August 26," the Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University Dr R S Bawa was quoted by news agency ANI.

180 participants from 30 teams will participate

A total of 180 participants from 30 teams from across the country will compete against six problem statements from AICTE at the Chandigarh University campus. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Chandigarh University was selected as one of 75 institutes identified by the Ministry of Education.

Reportedly, each problem statement has a winning amount of Rs 1 lakh. While, under the student innovation category, three prizes of Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 75000, and Rs. 50000 will be provided to the winning teams.

What's new in Smart India Hackathon 2022?

The Smart India Hackathon 2022 will bring the next generation evolution with the inclusion of new methodology to inculcate the culture of startup and innovation ecosystem across different age groups. There are two categories in which the students can participate: