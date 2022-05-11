SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Notice To Be Out On May 17; See Imp Details

SSC Head Constable: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to issue a recruitment notice for Head Constable (Ministerial) positions in the Delhi Police soon. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. As per the short notice, the detailed recruitment notification will be released on May 17, 2022. The examination for the recruitment process for the Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police will be held in the month of September 2022. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is June 16, 2022.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Notification will be released May 17, 2022 SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Online Registration will begin May 17, 2022 SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Online Registration will end June 16, 2022 SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Exam Date September, 2022

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022: Selection Procedure

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written Computer-Based Objective Type Test followed by the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable: Age Limit

To apply for the Delhi Police constable posts, candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age.

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the link for "Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details in the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout for future needs.

