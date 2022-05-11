Last Updated:

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Notice To Be Out On May 17; See Imp Details

SSC Head Constable: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to issue a recruitment notice for Head Constable (Ministerial) positions in Delhi Police soon.

Written By
Amrit Burman
SSC

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative


SSC Head Constable: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to issue a recruitment notice for Head Constable (Ministerial) positions in the Delhi Police soon. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. As per the short notice, the detailed recruitment notification will be released on May 17, 2022. The examination for the recruitment process for the Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police will be held in the month of September 2022. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is June 16, 2022.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Events

Dates
  • SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Notification will be released
  • May 17, 2022
  • SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Online Registration will begin
  • May 17, 2022
  • SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Online Registration will end
  • June 16, 2022
  • SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Exam Date
  • September, 2022

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022: Selection Procedure

  • Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written Computer-Based Objective Type Test followed by the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable: Age Limit 

  • To apply for the Delhi Police constable posts, candidates must be between 18 and 25 years of age.

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Now, click on the link for "Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022."
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the screen.
  • Step 4: Fill in all the required details in the application form.
  • Step 5: Upload all the required documents.
  • Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout for future needs.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative 

READ | India Post Payments Bank GDS Recruitment: Apply for 650 Executive posts before May 20
READ | Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2022: Check how to apply, eligibility criteria & more
READ | TN Police Constable recruitment notice expected soon: Check how to apply, salary & more
READ | OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 4,070 Nursing officer posts; Check details here
READ | RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 9760 posts extended; check details
Tags: SSC, SSC Delhi Police, SSC Head Constable
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND