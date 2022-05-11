SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Notice To Be Out On May 17; See Imp Details

Quick links:
SSC Head Constable: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to issue a recruitment notice for Head Constable (Ministerial) positions in the Delhi Police soon. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. As per the short notice, the detailed recruitment notification will be released on May 17, 2022. The examination for the recruitment process for the Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police will be held in the month of September 2022. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is June 16, 2022.
