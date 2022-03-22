SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam Notification To Be Out Today; Here's All You Need To Know About It

SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to release the notification for the Multi-Tasking Staff or SSC MTS 2022 examination on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. All the candidates who are interested in taking the test are advised to go to the official website ssc.nic.in to download the exam notification. All the important dates and a list of events related to the test can be checked there.

SSC exam calendar clarifies that the deadline to fill application forms for the tier-1 computer-based examination is April 30, 2022. SSC MTS 2022 tier-1 exam is scheduled for June 2022. To be noted that the exam calendar which is there on the official website is tentative in nature which means that the dates may change depending on the circumstances. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website from time to time for being updated about any changes.

SSC MTS 202: Here is how to apply online

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option for new user registration and then register by providing the required details. Note the registration details

Step 3: In the next step, go back to the homepage and look for the login window. Log in with your registration number and password

Step 4: Select the examination and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents, pay the SSC MTS 2022 application fee

Step 6: In the next step, submit the application form and take a printout of the final version

SSC MTS 2021: Key highlights can be checked here