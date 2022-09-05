Teachers' Day 2022: UGC To Launch New Research Grants & Fellowship Schemes; Details Here

The University Grants Commission is set to launch three new research grants and two fellowship schemes today on the occasion of Teachers Day 2022. The event will begin at 3 pm today and it will be telecasted live on the official Twitter and YouTube channels of UGC. According to the official information, there are 100 available slots for this fellowship, and selected candidates will get Rs 50,000 per month and Rs 50,000 per year as a contingency.

UGC fellowship schemes: Know Eligibility Criteria

Only candidates under the age of 67 are eligible for the aforementioned scheme. Also, candidates must have successfully supervised the Ph.D. dissertations of ten full-time candidates, three of whom graduated during the previous ten years. The candidate must have prior experience handling the post of principal investigator on at least three sponsored research projects financed by national or international agencies. In addition, candidates should not carry any administrative responsibilities throughout the fellowship, which begins on the day of superannuation.

About UGC fellowship schemes

Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for a Single Girl Child

The aim of this fellowship is to provide the right education to single girl children and encourage them to pursue research work leading to the award of a Ph.D. degree. There is no fixed age limit on this fellowship. This fellowship has a total tenure of five years.

Dr. Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship

This fellowship will provide opportunities to as many as 900 candidates to carry out advanced studies and research in sciences, engineering and technology, humanities, and social sciences, including languages, in Indian universities and institutions. Notably, 30% of seats are reserved for female candidates. Selected candidates will be given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and Rs 50,000 per annum as a contingency.

Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members

This fellowship will provide research opportunities to retired teachers. A total of 100 slots are available within this fellowship, and the selected candidates will be given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship, with Rs 50,000 per annum as a contingency.

Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members

This fellowship will provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. A total of 200 candidates will receive Rs 10 lakh for a two-year period.

Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members

This fellowship seeks to offer research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. As per the official information, the quantum of support under the scheme is Rs 10 lakh, which will be provided to 132 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.

Image: PTI/ Representative