Telangana TS EAMCET 2022 Begins Tomorrow; Check Guidelines & Admit Card Details

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has announced that it will conduct the TS EAMCET 2022 exams on July 18, 19, and July 20, 2022. To be noted that earlier the Telangana TS EAMCET was supposed to begin on July 14, 2022. However, it was postponed due to heavy rain. All the registered candidates who will be appearing for the TS EAMCET exam 2022 will have to follow certain guidelines. The guidelines and steps to download admit card are mentioned below.

TS EAMCET 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

Candidates will have to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall

They should make sure to carry the printout of admit card issued by JNTUH to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, candidates will not be allowed to take exams

Candidates should reach the exam centre before the reporting time. For the forenoon session, the timing is 3 am to 12 noon. For the afternoon session timing is 3 pm to 6 pm. The authorities will begin the entry into the examination centre 90 minutes before the exam commencement time.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, cameras, laptops, pagers, or headsets, inside the test centre.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam hall till the conclusion of the exam.

Follow these steps to download TS EAMCET Hall Ticket

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking exams in August should go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should find and click on the hall ticket download link

Step 3: After clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to another window

Step 4: In the next step, candidates should log in by inserting the required details mentioned above

Step 5: After submitting the details, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Read through the information on it and download it

TS ECET 2022 was postponed due to heavy rain

On July 12, TS ECET 2022 which was scheduled to be conducted on July 13 was postponed due to heavy rains in the region. As per the schedule, TS EAMCET for Agriculture and Medical streams (AM) had to begin on July 14, 2022, and end on July 15, 2022. Considering the incessant rainfall and high alert, the exam was postponed.