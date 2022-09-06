TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022 1st Round Results To Be Out Today; Here's How To Download

TS EAMCET seat allotment Results: The Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) seat allotment 2022 1st Round results will be declared today, September 6, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results by visiting the official website at tseamcet.nic.in. According to media reports, the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022 1st Round results are expected to be released today. However, there has been no official confirmation of the exact time of the TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 announcement.

In order to check the merit list, candidates are required to enter their registration numbers on the official website. Students must take note that after the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Results are out, they will have to report and complete the payment of tuition fees. Without this, their admission or allocation will not be considered by the colleges. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Results.

TS EAMCET 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the TS EAMCET 2022, candidates are required to visit the official portal of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education - tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the link that reads, "TSCHE Results."

Step 3: Now search for the TS EAMCET seat allotment result for the first phase and tap on the link.

Step 4: Then, log in to the portal using the login credentials.

Step 5: Download the allotment results and take a copy of them for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative