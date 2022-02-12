UGC Directs Universities To Resume Offline Classes Following COVID Safety Measures

In view of the declining cases of COVID-19, the University Grant Commission has allowed universities and colleges to reopen for offline classes and exams. As per the official notice issued by the UGC, all higher education institutions have been asked to reopen or operate in the hybrid mode. The notification regarding the college's opening was posted by UGC on the official website on February 11, 2022. Notably, the UGC has directed colleges and universities to follow all the COVID-19 related measures while opening their colleges.

UGC issues notice on universities reopening

"Keeping in view the situation of COVID-19 in their respective regions, the HEIs may open campuses and conduct classes and examinations in offline, online, or blended mode following COVID Appropriate Behavior and necessary protocols, guidelines, directions, or advisories issued by the Central/State governments or competent authorities from time to time," read the official notice.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare vide its D.O. No. MoHFW/COVID19/Edu.Inst-2021 dated 10.12.2021 has requested to ensure strict enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behavior at all times and at all places in universities, colleges, and other institutes of higher education," read the UGC notice.

The schools and colleges across the country have mostly remained closed since the arrival of the COVID pandemic, but when the state governments and school authorities decided to reopen educational institutions in December, the third wave and Omicron variant forced the government to once again impose COVID-related restrictions. Meanwhile, Delhi University has announced that schools and colleges will reopen for offline classes from February 17 onwards. However, many colleges and universities were waiting for the UGC's instructions on conducting offline classes. The central government has also released guidelines for the reopening of educational institutions to ensure a minimal risk of virus spread. With the dipping COVID-19 cases and vaccination of eligible students, authorities are deciding to reopen schools and colleges for better student learning. The central government has also released a slew of guidelines regarding the reopening of schools and colleges to ensure a minimal risk of virus spread.

Image: PTI/ Representative