Ukraine-Russia War: What Does The Future Hold For Students Who Are Evacuated From Ukraine?

Ukraine has been a popular destination of migration for education purposes, especially medicine, because of its European standard of living but with low cost yet internationally recognized academic courses. With the Russian invasion, the life and safety of several students have been threatened inevitably. Nevertheless, Operation Ganga has been a massive savior for safeguarding the lives of the students. Many of them who had lost faith in their hopes of returning to India have had their faith reignited amidst the turmoil.

In conversation with Republic World, Naresh M. Gehi, Esq. the chief advisor to the President of Suriname, and he has been representing eminent Indians and U.S. individuals in their international immigration & legal matters has talked about the future of Ukraine returned Indian students.

How will education of Ukraine returned students be completed?

In this scenario, the most feasible option for the students is to commence a new course from the beginning again in whichever country they want to pursue their education in. In addition to that, the necessary measures that should be taken to secure their future are the establishment of class facilities with special requirements and the quality education provided by Ukrainian medical institutions by the state authorities to ensure that no student is denied an education.

How can online education be suited for MBBS or medical studies?

Online education cannot adequately aid medical studies since they are heavily reliant on practical training sessions. For this, a government portal should be devised for the students where they can register themselves, and the portal can track the status of their admission in the various medical institutions. The government of each of the states should organize an examination in accordance with the National Medical Commission and their Examination Board, taking the syllabus they are accustomed to into account.

How will Indian students in Ukraine settle loans?

Relaxing not only the documentation procedure for the continuity of education of the deprived students but also of the education loan which most of them had procured will be of help. The loans were issued up to the end of their course, but since their courses were left midway, the formality of the repayment of loans should be eased. As the majority of students and their families face the burden of their steep student loans, it has largely affected their well-being.

Will there be any issue with visas?

If any of the students choose to go abroad to pursue their course, there should be easy allowance for the student visas of different nations, and there should be pertinent arrangements for exchange transfer programs with the other international universities for the convenience of the undergraduate students.

Isn’t there uncertainty about future of Ukraine returned students?

There is uncertainty about what the future holds for Ukraine returning students, but as the war crisis has been proving to be a global alert, it can be expected that countries worldwide will arrange special initiatives for students in need. The government has been establishing procedures to arrange for students' internships after they crack the eligibility exam conducted by the Council. It is advisable to arrange for mental health help facilities too for the innocent students to overcome the trauma of the sudden war.