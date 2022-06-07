UP Board Result 2022: Will UPMSP Release Class 10, 12 Results On June 9? Read To Know

UPMSP UP Board Result 2022: A fake message stating that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results on June 9 is currently doing rounds on social media. The message says that the result for both the classes will be out on June 9 at 12:30 pm Responding to this, Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla asserted that the message is fake. It has been clarified that the result date has not been officially declared by the board, she noted.

An official of the Uttar Pradesh Education Department has said that the board is yet to take a decision on the date and time of publishing of the results. He further said that students will receive prior information regarding UP board 10th, and 12th result 2022 date and time. Once the dates are finalised, they will be uploaded on the UPMSP website upmsp.edu.in.

UP board results class 10 class 12: Websites to check result

results.upmsp.edu.in upresults.nic.in.

UP Board exam 2022: Overview

In 2022, 51,92,689 students had registered for taking the board exam. Out of them, 47,75,749 students appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh. Class 10 Board examinations were conducted between March 24 and April 13, 2022. Whereas, the class 12 Board exams were held between March 24 and April 13, 2022.

UP Board 10th and 12th result: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: To check the UP board result, log on to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "UP Board 10th Result 2022" or "UP Board 12th Result 2022"

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their UP board roll number.

Step 4: Then, click the submit button.

Step 5: UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: It is strongly advised that candidates must download the UP Board results for future needs

Step 7: Do not forget to take its printout for future reference

UPMSP warns students and parents against fake calls

It has come to notice that Class 10, and 12 students as well as their parents are receiving fake calls. The caller was allegedly offering to increase students' marks if at all required. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released a notification stating that it is aware of candidates and their parents receiving calls to help them to qualify or increase their marks in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The board further requested candidates and their parents to stay away from these calls and report such incidents to officials.