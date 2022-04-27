Last Updated:

UP CM Yogi To Launch Madrasa Education App With Lessons On Freedom Fighters

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be launching madrasa education app which will have freedom fighter lessons. The details of the app can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
UP CM

Image: PTI


Madarsa education app: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be launching Madrasa education app soon. The app is being developed now for students and will be launched within 100 days of Yogi govt 2.0. The app curriculum will include stories of freedom fighters. It is expected to inbibe the sense of patriotism in students. It will also include NCERT books & resource materials. It will include lectures from teachers across the state. Uttar Pradesh's Minority Affairs Minister Dharampal Singh said that the madrasa education syllabus in Uttar Pradesh will be based on the Centre's New Education Policy, complete with issues of nationalism and sans tales of terrorists.

Announcing this, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari, said the government wants the madrasa students to be "full of patriotism". Minister Ansari further said, "A mobile app based on madrasa curriculum will be developed for modern education and life stories of great men and freedom fighters will be taught there. Madrasa students should be full of patriotism. The Yogi Adityanath government will also provide grants for weddings of poor women from the Muslim community."

Other education initiatives in UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath recently launched ‘School Chalo Abhiyaan’ which focuses on ensuring 100% enrollment of students in primary schools and eradicating all the challenges that students face in government schools. “We have to give special emphasis on basic education. The campaign is being launched after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It may happen that the children, who did not go to school, might be feeling lazy to return. But we have to ensure that no child is left out and all should be admitted to schools,"  PTI quoted UP CM Yogi Adityanath 

The ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ is being implemented in Shravasti, which has the lowest literacy rate in the state. Other districts with low literacy rate are Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun, and Rampur. Under this initiative, students will receive uniforms, shoes, and socks. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told officials that not only will public representatives be involved with the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan,’ but that MLAs must also adopt a school each.

READ | Yogi Adityanath to review 100-day action plan by various depts between April 18- 22
READ | UP govt to recruit 10,000 paramedics in next six months through UPSSSB recruitment: CM Yogi
READ | Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya asserts Yogi govt working on implementing UCC
READ | UP: Yogi Adityanath govt orders examination of infra facilities of Madrasas in state
READ | Yogi Adityanath orders UP bureaucrats, ministers to make public declaration of assets
Tags: UP CM, Yogi Adityanath, Madarsa education app
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND