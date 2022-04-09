UPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's How To Apply For Assistant Engineer Posts By April 28

Quick links:
UPSC recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications from interested candidates who want to apply for Assistant Engineer and other posts. The application window has been opened and the deadline to apply ends on April 28, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility and other details before applying. The application form needs to be submitted at upsc.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11 posts will be filled by the commission. The deadline for printing the submitted online application is till April 29, 2022. Here is all you need to know about the recruitment drive. In order to check the official notification, candidates can click here.
Interested candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five). To be noted that no fee will be charged from SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. The money can either be submitted to any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. For more related details, candidates are free to go to the official website upsc.gov.in.
Official notification reads, "Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in and NOT write to the Commission for Application forms. They are also requested to go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published below as well as on the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in."