UPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's How To Apply For Assistant Engineer Posts By April 28

UPSC recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications from interested candidates who want to apply for Assistant Engineer and other posts. The application window has been opened and the deadline to apply ends on April 28, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility and other details before applying. The application form needs to be submitted at upsc.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11 posts will be filled by the commission. The deadline for printing the submitted online application is till April 29, 2022. Here is all you need to know about the recruitment drive. In order to check the official notification, candidates can click here.

UPSC recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

For Assistant Engineer (NQA), there are 5 posts

For Junior Technical Officer, there are 2 posts

For Lecturer (Chinese), there is 1 post

For Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour), there is 1 Post

For Assistant Director in Computer & System Division, there is 1 Post

For Assistant Director (Engineering), there is 1 Post

Application Fee Details

Interested candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five). To be noted that no fee will be charged from SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. The money can either be submitted to any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. For more related details, candidates are free to go to the official website upsc.gov.in.

Here is how to apply for Assistant Engineer post

Interested candidates should go to the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

Look for the recruitment section and click on the latest recruitment link.

Carefully go through the instructions mentioned on it and click on proceed.

Get yourself registered by entering the required details and then log in to the account.

Post logging in, the application form will be displayed on screen.

Fill the application form, attach the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit and take a screenshot of the confirmation page.

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.