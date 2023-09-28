Vice Prez Dhankar Announces MoU For Internships For BITS Pilani Students At Rajya Sabha

BITS Pilani, a renowned institution known for its commitment to innovation, hosted an exclusive visit to their Pilani campus in Rajasthan for Honourable Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India, along with Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ministry of Law & Justice. During his visit, the Vice President announced an MoU between BITS Pilani and the Indian Council of World Affairs which entails 5 BITS Pilani student internships at Rajya Sabha and an invitation to BITS students for recurring visits as guests to the Rajya Sabha.

During the visit, the Vice-President and Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal engaged in enriching discussions with the BITS Pilani community, further strengthening the ties between academia and government.Reflecting on India's economic journey, he recalled the state of the Indian economy in the 80's and celebrated the remarkable transformation that has taken place. He also highlighted the monumental strides made in the digitization of India.

During his speech Jagdeep Dhankhar spoke passionately about the pivotal role students play in shaping the destiny of India, highlighting that India stands tall as the 5th largest economy worldwide. He emphasized the crucial role BITS Pilani plays in shaping the economy, stating, "I am a product of education, and I truly believe that students at BITS will shape the future of India." Encouraging students, he added, "One should never fear failure and always be innovative. Students are the ultimate stakeholders of democracy."

Vice Chancellor, Prof V Ramgopal Rao and the Director Pilani, Prof Sudhirkumar Barai warmly welcomed the distinguished guest to the campus and provided them with a comprehensive overview of BITS Pilani, an institute of national eminence and its remarkable progress over the years. Speaking on the occasion, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani said,” We at BITS Pilani are proud to share the Vice-President's vision and remain committed to nurturing future leaders who will continue to drive progress and development in India.”

The institution has flourished into a network of five campuses, catering to 18,000 students and supported by a dedicated faculty of 900 members. BITS Pilani aspires to become the Stanford of India, a vision shared by the Vice Chancellor, reflecting the institution's dedication to fostering world-class education, research and Innovation. BITS Pilani takes immense pride in its rich legacy and the accomplishments of its alumni. With a base of 1.75 lakh individuals, these esteemed graduates have consistently brought honour and laurels to their alma mater.