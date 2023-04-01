World Solar Challenge: Bridgestone Collaborates With IIT-M To Develop Solar-EV Hybrid Car

Bridgestone is collaborating with the team Agnirath from Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) for the World Solar Challenge 2023 to be held in Australia in October this year. The World Solar Challenge sees teams compete in a 3000 km solar car challenge from Darwin to Adelaide. Teams will compete in the World Solar Challenge showcasing their cutting-edge designs and engineering solutions. The competition serves as a platform to inspire future generations of engineers and promote sustainability and environmental awareness.

Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tyres and rubber also announced its continued title sponsorship of the World Solar Challenge 2023.

"We are proud to sponsor the World Solar Challenge, and to be a part of the effort to drive innovation and sustainability in the automotive sector," said Stefano Sanchini, Managing Director, Bridgestone India. "Through this sponsorship and collaboration with IITM, we aim to inspire and support the next generation of engineers and leaders, who will play a crucial role in shaping the future of sustainable mobility."

Bridgestone's involvement in the World Solar Challenge reflects the company's dedication to creating a more sustainable future, and its commitment to supporting the development of new technologies that will help to reduce its carbon footprint. For the competition, it will equip the Indian Institute of Technology Madras team Agnirath with Bridgestone tyres, that make use of pioneering technologies capable of enhancing the performance of their solar powered vehicle.

An example is the ENLITEN tyre technology platform, Bridgestone’s innovative approach to tyre development. The combination of multiple cutting-edge technologies provides maximum safety and outstanding tyre performance for drivers, while improving the sustainability characteristics of the tyre. Additionally, ENLITEN makes the Bridgestone tyre portfolio more adaptable to the latest mobility evolution, making all Bridgestone tyres fully EV-ready.

“IIT Madras’ Team AgniRath and the Centre for Innovation, IIT Madras look forward to competing in the 3,000 kilometres from Darwin to Adelaide solar-powered car challenge. It is an honor for all of us that Bridgestone has collaborated with our team. We look forward to the challenge as well as the learnings that will accrue from this event” said Professor Sivakumar, Faculty Advisor Team AgniRath, HOD Applied Mechanics Dept. IITM.

“Our continued support of the World Solar Challenge amplifies the value we want to bring to society, our customers and future generations. By 2050 we want to achieve carbon neutrality and work with 100% recycled and renewable materials, as well as advance sustainable tyre technologies and solutions that preserve the environment for future generations.” said Koji Takagi, Management Board Member and Chief Sustainability Officer, Bridgestone EMIA.

