  • NIRF Rankings 2024 LIVE Updates: Ministry of Education To Announce Top IITs, IIMs Today
Published 10:10 IST, August 12th 2024

NIRF Rankings 2024 LIVE Updates: Ministry of Education To Announce Top IITs, IIMs Today

NIRF Rankings 2024 LIVE Updates: The ministry of education will announce the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 today, at 3 pm. The rankings will be made available on the official NIRF website (nirfindia.org). Check the full list of top IITs, IIMs and other Indian universities here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
