NIRF Rankings 2025: Hindu College Delhi Ranks 1st Among Colleges; IIT-Madras, AIIMS Delhi, and IIM-Ahmedabad Lead Respective Categories

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 today, September 4, at an event held at Bharat Mandapam, which lists India's top universities, colleges, and other institutions. The list was unveiled by the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

These rankings provide a comprehensive list of top higher education institutions across India. The rankings are based on various parameters and cover 17 categories, including an added category on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). You can find a complete list of all the ranked institutions on the official NIRF website, nirfindia.org.

In the college category, Hindu College, Delhi, has once again been ranked first. The top five colleges are all from Delhi:

Hindu College

Miranda House

Hans Raj College

Kirori Mal College

St. Stephen's College

This year, the rankings are provided for 17 categories, including overall, universities, and colleges, as well as specific fields like engineering, management, medical, law, and research.

Hindu College's 2024 NIRF Ranking

In the NIRF 2024 Rankings, Hindu College in Delhi secured the top spot with an overall score of 74.47. The college performed exceptionally well in the areas of Governance and Outreach (GO) and Perception, scoring 90.57 and 95.21, respectively. Its strong results in other categories like Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR) and Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) were also key to its leading position.

Hindu College's 2023 NIRF Ranking

In the NIRF 2023 Rankings, Hindu College in Delhi was ranked second, achieving a score of 72.39. The college performed very well in Governance and Outreach (GO) and Perception, with scores of 91.32 and 86.91, respectively, though it did not quite reach the top spot.

Top Institutions in Key Categories

Overall: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has once again secured the top spot.

Universities: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is ranked number one.

Colleges: Hindu College, Delhi, holds the first position.

Management: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, is at the top.

Medical: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, leads this category.

NIRF Ranking 2025 Overall Category:

NIRF Rankings 2025: Management:

NIRF Ranking 2025: Dental

About NIRF Rankings 2025:

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings are determined by several key factors, although their importance varies by category. The main parameters are Teaching, Learning, and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; and Peer Perception.

The release dates for the rankings have changed over the years, with recent announcements on August 4, August 12, 2024, June 5, 2023, July 15, 2022, September 9, 2021, and June 11, 2020.