Published 16:58 IST, July 28th 2024

Delhi University's Probe Finds No Financial Misconduct in 12 Government-Funded Colleges

A Delhi University committee investigating alleged "financial irregularities" in 12 Delhi government-funded colleges has ruled out any misappropriation of funds and said the colleges can continue with their affiliation with the university.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi University
Image: PTI
  4 min read
16:34 IST, July 28th 2024