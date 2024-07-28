Published 16:58 IST, July 28th 2024
Delhi University's Probe Finds No Financial Misconduct in 12 Government-Funded Colleges
A Delhi University committee investigating alleged "financial irregularities" in 12 Delhi government-funded colleges has ruled out any misappropriation of funds and said the colleges can continue with their affiliation with the university.
- Education
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi University | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
16:34 IST, July 28th 2024