No Paperwork? Admission Still Guaranteed, ACS of Education Department Orders Schools to Admit Every Child

New Delhi: Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, S Siddharth, announced on Saturday that no child should be denied admission due to lack of documents. He made the declaration during the weekly 'Shiksha Ki Baat: Har Shanivaar' programme, calling for an all-inclusive approach to school enrolment.

No Paperwork? Admission Still Guaranteed

Issuing a bold instruction to all schools, Siddharth said that children without documents such as Aadhaar, domicile, or birth certificates must still be admitted. “It is the duty of teachers and the district administration to get these documents made. No student should be left out of school in any village,” he said.

This move is part of the state’s effort to achieve 100% school enrolment, ensuring that administrative hurdles don’t rob children of education.

New Guidelines for School Heads Incoming

The ACS also revealed that the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is preparing comprehensive operational guidelines for principals and headmasters. These will provide a structured framework for managing day-to-day school activities.

A draft will be released soon for public and institutional feedback.

Summer Holidays to Come With Homework

In a shift from the usual summer break routine, Siddharth said that students will be given homework during the upcoming holidays, especially project-based tasks for younger students. The goal, he noted, is to keep children intellectually engaged even during school closures.

When asked about involving communities in school development, Siddharth clarified that the department is open to the idea but it must be done properly.