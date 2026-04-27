Noida Schools Shift to Morning-Only Schedule as Heatwave Intensifies

Noida: With temperatures soaring and heatwave alerts in place, the Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate has mandated new school timings for all institutions in Noida, effective from April 27, 2026.

All schools, government and private, across CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board and other affiliations, will now function between 7:30 AM and 12:30 PM until further notice.

The move comes in the wake of intensifying heat and strong “loo” winds, which pose serious health risks including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke, particularly to young students. The administration emphasised that the revised schedule aims to protect children by concluding classes well before the day’s peak heat.

School authorities have been instructed to strictly adhere to the new timings and take proactive steps within campuses to ensure student safety, including ensuring availability of drinking water and shade.

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Parents have appreciated the decision, saying the early closure will shield children from the most dangerous afternoon heat. The district administration will continue to monitor weather conditions and may announce further adjustments if required.

This development is part of a wider trend across North India, where several districts are implementing similar measures to safeguard students amid the ongoing heatwave.