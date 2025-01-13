sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Japan Earthquake | Bloodbath on D-Street | Omar Lauds PM | Robin Uthappa | Maha Kumbh | Los Angeles Wildfires | HMPV |

Published 21:01 IST, January 13th 2025

NTA Postpones UGC-NET December 2024 Exam on Jan 15 Due to Festivals

The examination scheduled for January 16, 2025, remained unchanged and would be conducted as planned.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NTA Postpones UGC-NET December 2024 Exam on Jan 15 Due to Festivals
NTA Postpones UGC-NET December 2024 Exam on Jan 15 Due to Festivals | Image: X

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday postponed the UGC-NET December 2024 Exam scheduled on 15th January 2025. The decision was made after the NTA received multiple representations requesting the postponement due to Pongal , Makar Sankranti , and other festivals on the same date. 

The NTA announced that the new exam date will be announced later. 

Image

Meanwhile, the examination scheduled for January 16, 2025, remained unchanged and would be conducted as planned.

UGC-NET Exam

The UGC-NET exam, conducted biannually by the NTA, is a gateway for determining eligibility for assistant professorship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. It attracts lakhs of candidates nationwide and is considered one of the most significant academic qualification exams in India.

Updated 21:02 IST, January 13th 2025

Pongal Makar Sankranti