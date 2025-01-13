NTA Postpones UGC-NET December 2024 Exam on Jan 15 Due to Festivals

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday postponed the UGC-NET December 2024 Exam scheduled on 15th January 2025. The decision was made after the NTA received multiple representations requesting the postponement due to Pongal , Makar Sankranti , and other festivals on the same date.

The NTA announced that the new exam date will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the examination scheduled for January 16, 2025, remained unchanged and would be conducted as planned.

UGC-NET Exam