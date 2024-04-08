×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

NTA Reopens NEET (UG) 2024 Application Window on April 9

The deadline for fee payment is April 10th, 2024, up to 11:50 P.M. Interested candidates can fill out the applications on the official website - neet.ntaonline.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
colleges students
NTA Reopens NEET (UG) 2024 Application Window on April 9 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the reopening of the online application forms for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) 2024). Candidates who missed the earlier registration deadline will have another opportunity to apply online from April 9th to 10th, 2024, until 10:50 P.M. The deadline for fee payment is April 10th, 2024, up to 11:50 P.M. Interested candidates can fill out the applications on the official website - neet.ntaonline.in.

The decision to reopen the registration window comes after receiving requests from candidates who were unable to submit their forms due to various unavoidable reasons. Earlier, the registration deadline was extended from March 9th to 16th.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply for NEET UG 2024:

1. Visit the official website - neet.ntaonline.in

2. New students can apply through the 'new registration' link or login through the provided link.

3. Fill in details such as name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email address for new registration.

4. Login using the application number and password.

5. Fill out the application form.

6. Save, submit, and pay the fees.

7. Download the application form for future reference.

Various identification options for online submission 

Candidates can opt for various identification options for online submission, including Aadhaar card, Digi locker, ABC ID, Passport, PAN Card, School/Any other valid Govt. Identity Card with a photograph.

Applicants are required to pay the application fee, which is Rs 1,700 for Indian candidates belonging to the General Category. However, Rs 1,600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL, and Rs 1,000 for SC/ST/PwBD/third gender candidates.

NTA emphasized that this is a one-time opportunity, and no further chances will be given for applying for NEET (UG) – 2024. Therefore, candidates are advised to utilize this opportunity carefully.

According to NTA data, a total of 23,81,833 students have registered for NEET UG 2024, including over 10 lakh male students, over 13 lakh female students, and 24 students under the 'third gender' category.

NEET UG 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 5th from 2 to 5 pm in about 571 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India in pen and paper (offline) mode.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

