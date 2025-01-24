NTA Shifts Jee Main 2025 Exam Centres from Prayagraj to Varanasi Due to Mahakumbh

The National Testing Agency has decided to shift the exam centres for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2025 in Prayagraj city to Varanasi. This change is due to the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, which has caused significant travel difficulties for candidates. The relocation affects only the exam dates on January 28, 29, and 30.

The National Testing Agency has received Representations from several candidates who are facing challenges in reaching exam centres in Prayagraj city due to the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela.

The official notice stated, “Representations have been received from several candidates expressing their difficulty in reaching the examination centres in Prayagraj, UP because of the huge congregation of devotees in Mahakumbh on 28, 29 & 30 January 2025. Therefore, the examination scheduled in centres at Prayagraj has been shifted to centres in the nearby city i.e. Varanasi on these days”

Previously, the NTA released the JEE Main Admit Card 2025 on Wednesday, January 23, for the exams scheduled on January 28, 29, and 30. Candidates can download their JEE Main 2025 Admit Card for these dates from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the JEE Main admit card for session 1, candidates should log in using their application number and password.

If any candidate encounters difficulty while downloading the JEE Main 2025 admit card for session 1 or the undertaking, they can contact 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to visit the official NTA websites (nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.