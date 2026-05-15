NTA To Conduct Cancelled NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination On June 21 Amid Paper Leak Row

New Delhi: Following the widespread paper leak row that led to the cancellation of the May 3 exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the NEET UG 2026 re-test for June 21. In an effort to restore credibility, the agency has pledged to conduct the examination with heightened transparency and rigorous security protocols.

Sources indicate that the NTA is operating on a "war footing" to expedite preparations, aiming to prevent any further setbacks to the upcoming MBBS academic session.

Pressure On NTA To Restore Trust