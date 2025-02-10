Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 Application Window Closes Today at opsc.gov.in, Apply Now

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conclude the registration process for the Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 today, February 10, 2025. Eligible candidates interested in applying can submit their applications on OPSC's official website at opsc.gov.in.

To be eligible to apply for OCS 2024, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a university recognised by the Government. Applicants should be between 21 and 38 years as of January 1, 2024. In simpler terms, candidates should have been born between January 2, 1986, and January 1, 2003.

Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the home page and find the link to apply for the exam.

Step 3: Register by entering your credentials.

Step 4: Complete the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Review the form for accuracy and submit it.

Step 6: Download and print the confirmation page for your records.

Direct Link to Apply - Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 265 positions. The OPSC OCS prelims exam includes two mandatory objective-type papers, each worth 200 marks (Paper I and Paper II).