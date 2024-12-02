Odisha Police Admit Card 2024: Here’s Direct Link To Download Constable Hall Ticket For 2,030 Posts

Odisha Police Admit Card: Odisha Police Admit Card 2024 has been released by the Odisha Police Staff Selection Board for the Sepoys / Constables posts.

Odisha Police Constable Hall Ticket 2024

Applicants who have applied for the exam can download the Odisha Police Constable Admit Card from the direct link given here.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for these posts can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://odishapolice.gov.in.

screengrab Odisha Constable Hall Ticket

Candidates can download the Odisha Police Constable admit cards by following these easy steps:

Go to the official website, odishapolice.gov.in.

Go to the recruitment page.

Open the Constable admit card link displayed on the page.

Enter your login details

Submit and download the admit card