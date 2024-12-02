Published 16:58 IST, December 2nd 2024
Odisha Police Admit Card 2024: Here’s Direct Link To Download Constable Hall Ticket For 2,030 Posts
Odisha Police Admit Card 2024 has been released by the Odisha Police Staff Selection Board for the Sepoys / Constables posts.
Applicants who have applied for the exam can download the Odisha Police Constable Admit Card from the direct link given here.
Applicants who have applied for the exam can download the Odisha Police Constable Admit Card from the direct link given here.
Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for these posts can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://odishapolice.gov.in.
Candidates can download the Odisha Police Constable admit cards by following these easy steps:
- Go to the official website, odishapolice.gov.in.
- Go to the recruitment page.
- Open the Constable admit card link displayed on the page.
- Enter your login details
- Submit and download the admit card
Odisha Police Staff Selection Board will fill 2,030 Sepoy/Constable vacancies in the Odisha Police through this exam. The exam was originally notified for 1,360 vacancies, and 720 vacancies were added later.
