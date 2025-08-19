'Operation Sindoor' Now Part of NCERT Curriculum for Classes 3 to 12

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a special educational module focused on 'Operation Sindoor,' designed to teach students from classes 3 to 12 about India’s military and strategic response to the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent counter-terror operations.

The module aims to educate students on the nation’s defense preparedness, the application of new technology in security operations, and India’s evolving global role.

Before detailing the specifics of Operation Sindoor, the module provides historical context by referencing several attempts by Pakistan to disrupt peace in India. It briefly addresses significant terror attacks, including the 2016 Uri attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The module characterizes Operation Sindoor as "not just a military operation but a promise to protect peace and honour the lives lost."

It further asserts that while Pakistan publicly denied any involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, the strike was "directly ordered by its military and political leadership."

According to the sources, the content has been crafted in a simplified and age-appropriate manner, integrating historical background, India’s military accomplishments, and the country’s future aspirations.

The module notes that Operation Sindoor, initiated in May of this year, served as a "strong and clear response to the cowardly attack" on tourists in Pahalgam the previous April. The assault resulted in 26 casualties, and "the terrorists' goal was to create fear and religious tension," the module states.