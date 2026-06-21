'Paper Leak Shattered Me': 17-Year-Old Aspirant Reaches Centre at 6 Am for NEET Re-Exam Today, Says 'Would Have Secured a Govt Seat'

At Ahmedabad’s MG Science Centre, 17-year-old Prerna, who reached before time, anxiously told Republic Media, "I have come from Panchamahal since 6 am this morning. Paper leaks are tragic. I cried my eyes out for days. Reason being I had calculated my marks and could have secured a seat in a govt college.”

Further, she went on to say, “One of my friends committed suicide; I can’t reveal her details. But that did scare me.”

Like her, several students were present at the centre in time, tensed but hopeful. As the clock hit 11 am, entry was set open, which is supposed to close by 1:30 pm. Along the triple-layered fleet of security personnel at the gate, students started showing hall tickets and identity proofs to get in.

After 11 am there was a sudden chatter in the common area. Emotional moments unfolding at the centre, parents blessing children and boosting their confidence. A few nervous, a few anxious and a few doubtful students hugged their guardians for reassurance that at least this time the system will not fail them.

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As this centre, there are 23 total in Ahmedabad and 211 across Gujarat for around 79,000 students. A multi-layer checking system has been invoked. After the Air Force airdropped, CRPF forces led convoys carrying RE NEET 2026 question papers. At the MG science centre papers have arrived around 9 am.

For the smooth and secure execution in Ahmedabad city, 15 SHO teams have been deployed, 14 teams to manage traffic, and the control room will monitor all CCTV near 23 centres. Apart from this, the crime branch has assigned quick response teams and 8 drone surveillance troops and the cyber cell to tap social media.