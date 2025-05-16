PSEB 10th Result 2025 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result at 2:30 PM Today, Direct Link to Check

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the Class 10 results today, May 16, at 2:30 PM. Students who took the board exams can check their scores on the official website: pseb.ac.in.
Click Here - PSEB Punjab Class 10th Results 2025
Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams can check and download their provisional marksheet from the official website by entering their roll number, application number, or registration number.
Please note that the online result is provisional. To get the official marksheet, students must collect it from their respective schools.
To pass the PSEB Class 10 examination, students need to score at least 33% marks. It is recommended to keep your roll number ready and check the official website regularly to avoid last-minute delays or technical issues.
Step 1: Visit the official websites at pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the link for ‘Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2025’.
Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.
Step 5: Click on Submit to view your result.
Step 6: Download or print your scorecard for future reference.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) successfully conducted the Secondary School (Class 10) annual examinations from March 10 to April 4, 2025. As many as 2.81 lakh students appeared for their PSEB matric exam this year.
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type the message in this format – PB10<space>Roll Number
Step 3: Send the SMS to 5676750
Step 4: You will receive your PSEB 10th Result 2025 on the same mobile number via SMS
