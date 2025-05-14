sb.scorecardresearch
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2025 Live: PSEB 12th Result at pseb.ac.in, Know How to Download Marksheet, and Scorecard
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 14th 2025, 12:35 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2025 Live: PSEB 12th Result at pseb.ac.in, Know How to Download Marksheet, and Scorecard

PSEB 12th Board result 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Class 12 Result 2025 will be declared today after 3 PM at pseb.ac.in. Students can check results using their roll numbers and collect original marksheets from their schools later.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Punjab Board Result 2025
PSEB Punjab Board class 12th Result 2025 LIVE: | Image: File Photo/AI

Punjab Board Results 2025 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the PSEB Class 12 Result 2025 very soon. The results will be declared during a press conference and will be available online after 3:00 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their results by visiting the official website at pseb.ac.in. 

Direct Link - To Check Result 2025

To check the PSEB 12th Result 2025, students need to enter their roll number on the result page. If the official website becomes slow or unresponsive, students can also use the SMS facility to access their Punjab Board Class 12 results. 

To pass the PSEB Class 12 board exams, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. 

Live Blog

After the results are declared, students should collect their original PSEB Class 12 marksheet from their respective schools. 

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official Punjab Board website at pseb.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “PSEB 12th Result 2025”. 

Step 3: Enter your Class 12 roll number in the space provided. 

Step 4: Your Punjab Board Class 12 result will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the result and print a copy of the provisional marksheet for future reference. 

The PSEB Class 12 board exams were conducted over nearly six weeks, starting on February19 and ending on April 4, 2025. The exams were held under strict rules to maintain fairness and transparency. After over a month of paper checking and evaluation, the results are now set to be announced today. 

May 14th 2025, 12:34 IST

PSEB 12th Result 2025: Rechecking and Revaluation Details

Students who believe their PSEB Class 12 results do not accurately reflect their performance can apply for rechecking or revaluation of their answer sheets.

May 14th 2025, 12:16 IST

Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2025 Live: Last Year Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for the Punjab Board Class 12 exams showed a slight increase last year, reaching 93.04%. This was a small improvement compared to 2023, when the pass rate was 92.47%.

May 14th 2025, 12:00 IST

PSEB Class 12 Result Live Updates: How to Check via SMS

Apart from the official PSEB website, students can also check their PSEB Class 12 result via SMS. 

To receive your result by SMS, follow these steps: 

  • Type: P12<Roll Number> 
  • Send it to: 5676750 
  • You will receive your result as a text message on your phone. 
May 14th 2025, 11:56 IST

Punjab Board 12th Result 2025 Live: When?

The Punjab Board Class 12 results for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be available on the official website: pseb.ac.in.

May 14th 2025, 11:54 IST

Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2025 Live: Passing Marks Required

To pass the PSEB Class 12 exams, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical exams.

May 14th 2025, 11:53 IST

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2025 Live: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app.
Step 2: Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar-linked details.
Step 3: Go to the ‘Education’ section and choose Punjab School Education Board.
Step 4: Click on “Class 12 Marksheet 2025”.
Step 5: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details.
Step 6: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen — you can download and save it.

May 14th 2025, 11:49 IST

PSEB 12th Result 2025 Live: Login Credentials Required

Students who appeared for the exams can visit the website to check their results and download their marksheet. To view the result, students need to enter their Class 12 roll number. They can also use their name (as mentioned on the PSEB 12th admit card) to search and download the marksheet.

Published May 14th 2025, 11:55 IST