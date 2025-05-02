Rajasthan PTET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Again, Know How to Apply Now

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Vardhman Mahavir Open University (VMOU) has extended the application deadline for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025. Candidates who are eligible and interested can now apply online until 5 May 2025. The previous deadline was 25 April 2025. To register, applicants can use the direct link available on the official website: ptetvmoukota2025.in.

The PTET 2025 entrance exam is conducted for admission to the two-year B.Ed course in Rajasthan. With the application deadline extended, more aspiring candidates can now could apply for the course.

Official Notice:

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Application Fee

To apply for the Rajasthan PTET 2025 exam, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 500. However, Science stream students who wish to apply for both the four-year BA B.Ed and BSc B.Ed programmes will need to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the appropriate link for “B.Sc B.Ed, B.A. B.Ed (4-year course)” or “B.Ed (2-year course)”.

Step 3: Complete the application form by entering your personal and academic details. Select your preferred course and provide the necessary payment information.

Step 4: Upload the required documents in the correct format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee of ₹500 using the available online payment options.

Step 6: Submit the form and download or print a copy for future reference.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Exam Date