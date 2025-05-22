RBSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Today at 5 PM on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link Here | Image: File Photo

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Class 12 result 2025 today, May 22, at 5 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

To check the RBSE 12th Result 2025, students will need to log in using their roll number and date of birth. The Rajasthan Board will declare the Class 12 results for more than 8 lakh students across all three streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts.

"Rajasthan Board: The Class 12 results for science, commerce, and arts streams will be announced tomorrow at 5:00 pm," the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer, posted on X.