RBSE Rajasthan 12th Board Result 2026 Declared: How To Check Your Results Online?

Ajmer: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has announced the results for the Class 12 Senior Secondary Examinations 2026 today, March 31.

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar declared the results during a press conference held at the board's headquarters in Ajmer.

This year, the board has taken the step of releasing the results for all three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts, simultaneously to streamline the college admission process.

Highlights of the RBSE 12th Result 2026

Approximately 9 lakh students appeared for the examinations conducted between February 12 and March 11, 2026.

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In the Science stream, students continued to show strong performance in technical subjects, while the Commerce stream, with approximately 80,000 candidates, saw a significant number of high achievers.

The Arts stream remains the largest cohort, and early data suggests a marked improvement in humanities scores compared to previous years.

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Official Websites to Download Marksheets

To manage the heavy web traffic, the board has activated multiple official links. Students can access their digital marksheets by entering their Roll Number on the following websites:

1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. rajresults.nic.in

3. rajasthan.gov.in

For those experiencing slow loading times on official portals, results are also accessible via third-party partners such as the DigiLocker app.

How to Check Your Result Online?

Visit any of the official websites listed above.

Click on the link titled “Main Examination Results - 2026.”

Select your respective stream (Arts, Science, or Commerce).

Enter your Roll Number as printed on your admit card.

Click Submit to view and download your provisional marksheet.

Next Steps for Students

The online marksheet is a provisional document intended for immediate reference.

The original physical marksheets and passing certificates will be distributed through respective schools in the coming weeks.

Students who are dissatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny of their theory papers.

The application window for re-checking is expected to open on the RBSE website within the next 15 days.