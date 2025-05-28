Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 Live Updates: RBSE Class 10th Result Releasing Today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How to Check on Website, SMS and DigiLocker | Image: File Photo/AI

The RBSE Class 10 Result 2025 will be declared today, May 28, at around 4 PM. The announcement will be made by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar through a video conference from the Kota Collectorate. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check and download their results from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Digital marksheets will also be available on DigiLocker, which students can access using their Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.

Along with the results, the Board will also release key statistics such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and district-wise performance.