Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025 Live Updates: RBSE Class 10th Result Releasing Today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How to Check on Website, SMS and DigiLocker

The RBSE Class 10 Result 2025 will be declared today, May 28, at around 4 PM. The announcement will be made by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar through a video conference from the Kota Collectorate. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check and download their results from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Digital marksheets will also be available on DigiLocker, which students can access using their Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.
Along with the results, the Board will also release key statistics such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and district-wise performance.
This year, the RBSE Class 10 exams were held from March 6 to April 4, 2025, with a total of 10,16,963 students registered for the examination.
After the results are declared, students who do not pass in one or more subjects will be given a chance to appear for supplementary or improvement exams. The schedule and application details for these exams will soon be available on the board’s official website.
Step 1: Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘RBSE Class 10th Results 2025’.
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the login window.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 5: Your Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed.
Step 6: Check all the details and download your marksheet for future use.
The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) will announce the results online through its official websites. Students can check their results using any of the following websites:
Students will need to score a minimum of 33% in all the subjects to pass the Rajasthan class 10 board exams.
The RBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 6 to April 4, 2025, in a single morning session from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.