Published 11:08 IST, October 27th 2024

Recruitment Test For Grade IV Posts of Assam Govt Underway Amid Internet Suspension

A written examination for filling up grade IV posts of the Assam government is underway on Sunday, amid suspension of mobile internet services across the state

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A written examination for filling up grade IV posts of the Assam government is underway on Sunday, amid suspension of mobile internet services across the state | Image: Representational
11:08 IST, October 27th 2024