Republic Media Network Announces Republic Education, Set To Undertake India’s Largest College Ranking Exercise

New Delhi: Republic Media Network announced the launch of its new vertical — Republic Education — on Friday.

Alongside the Network’s foray into the education space, it also disclosed that it will undertake India’s largest-ever college rankings exercise — Republic Education College Rankings powered by Collegedunia.com.

Using a unique enmeshment of data analytics and direct first-hand feedback mechanisms, the rankings will emerge as not just the largest exercise of its kind, but also the most authentic — setting a new benchmark for credibility, scale, and transparency in higher education evaluation.

The Republic Education College Rankings will cover 3093+ colleges and universities across India, making it the most comprehensive rankings initiative in the country — twice the size of existing recognised national college ranking frameworks. This exercise represents a transformative step towards bringing transparency, data integrity, and accessibility to the decision-making process for students and parents across India.

Announcing the initiative, Arnab Goswami, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, said: “We are proud to announce the launch of our new vertical — Republic Education. This project is very close to my heart because it will directly impact students and parents and arm them with information to make informed choices about their future. As India emerges as a global hub for quality education and works doggedly in that direction, the Republic Education College Rankings, powered by Collegedunia, will serve as the definitive platform for India’s youth to make informed choices about their journey. The rankings are driven by data and the authenticity of verified information, which makes it the most credible source to make an informed choice. The scale of this project is unprecedented and we are excited about our new partnership with Collegedunia as we dive into this vertical. ”

Sahil Chalana, Founder & CEO of Collegedunia, said: “Collegedunia’s rankings are built on what truly matters — authentic student voices and real data. With over 500,000 verified student reviews and accurate cutoff insights, our rankings remain the only student-first, data-driven framework in India. We’re thrilled to partner with Republic Media Network to bring this credibility of data and transparency of information to millions of learners nationwide.”

Unlike traditional ranking systems, this framework uses cutoff scores as a primary ranking factor, providing a true representation of what students choose and value most. It covers over 3000 unique colleges across 21 academic streams, making it the most comprehensive and data-rich exercise in the country. Backed by 5 lakh+ verified reviews and real-time traffic insights from Collegedunia.com, the rankings deploy a proprietary methodology built on in-house data intelligence that captures the perception, popularity, and performance of every institution.

Republic Media Network, through its digital platform Republicworld.com, reaches a global audience with unparalleled scale and engagement.

Republic Digital’s monthly universe includes: 4.80 billion+ total reach, 7.02 billion+ impressions, 2.97 billion+ views, 100.9 million+ watch hours, and over 50 million worldwide subscribers. The network garners 1.12 billion monthly social media views, 1.4 billion monthly YouTube views, 450 million monthly Connected TV views, and 350K concurrent CTV viewers, with 125K daily live stream concurrent viewers.

With this announcement, Republic Media Network reinforces its commitment to informing and empowering young India through credible, research-based, and student-centric journalism. The launch of Republic Education marks the network’s entry into the education domain — aligning with India’s vision for a Skill India, Digital India, and AI-driven New India.

About Republic Media Network

Republic Media Network is India’s and most influential news network, with a presence across broadcast, digital, and connected platforms. With a monthly reach of billions, Republic digital continues to redefine Indian media with fact-based, people-driven journalism that shapes the narrative of New India.

The rankings will go live in the first week of November 2025.

About Collegedunia