RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply for 3225 Posts, Check Direct Link Here

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is the state government body responsible for recruiting candidates for various government jobs in Rajasthan. The deadline to apply for these positions is today, September 12, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online via the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or through the SSO Rajasthan portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC conducts competitive examinations and interviews for a wide range of positions, including the current recruitment for 3,225 School Lecturer (1st Grade Teacher) posts.

This recruitment drive, conducted by the School Education Department, aims to fill teaching positions in various subjects, including Hindi, English, Political Science, and Commerce.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or directly to the SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in with your SSO ID and password. If you don't have an SSO ID, you'll need to create one first.

Step 3: In the recruitment section, find and select "School Lecturer (School Education) 2025."

Step 4: Fill in all the necessary information, upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit your application.

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025, candidates must meet the specified eligibility criteria:

Educational Qualification: Applicants must hold a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject (e.g., MA or MSc) along with a B.Ed. A degree or an equivalent teaching diploma. For candidates applying for Sanskrit subjects, a Shiksha Shastri diploma is also accepted.

Age Limit: As of 1st January 2025, the age of general category candidates must be between 21 and 40 years. Age relaxations are available for other categories: a 5-year relaxation for male candidates from the SC/ST/OBC categories and a 10-year relaxation for female candidates from the same categories. There is no upper age limit for widows and Physically Handicapped (PH) candidates.