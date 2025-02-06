Published 14:17 IST, February 6th 2025
RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2024 Result Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result of the Assistant Engineer Mechanical Exam 2023 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment exam was held on 30 June 2024 by the relevant department. According to the official notice, a list of shortlisted candidates has been released following the eligibility check and document verification. The roll numbers of the successful candidates are available in a PDF on the official website.
RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2024: How to Check Result
Step 1: Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment Result” link on the homepage.
Step 3: A PDF document will open.
Step 4: Find your roll number in the list.
Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.
RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2024: Cut-Off
The commission has also released the cut-off marks for the recruitment exam. Candidates in the General category needed to score 109.67 marks, while those in the General WE category needed 103.00 marks. The cut-off for OBC candidates was 107.67 marks, 96.67 marks for EWS candidates, and 90.67 marks for MBC candidates.
