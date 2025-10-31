RPSG Chairman Dr Sanjiv Goenka Awarded Honorary Doctor of Letters at Assam Royal Global University Convocation

Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP–Sanjiv Goenka Group, was honoured with the Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) at the Assam Royal Global University (RGU) Convocation Ceremony.

The 5th Convocation Ceremony of the Assam Royal Global University was held on Friday, marking a significant day of academic celebration and recognition. The ceremony was presided over by the Governor of Assam and Visitor of RGU, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and attended by several dignitaries from across the country.

A key highlight of the convocation was the conferment of honorary degrees upon four eminent personalities for their exceptional contributions to their respective fields.

Alongside Dr Sanjiv Goenka, these personalities were also honoured:

Advertisement

Dr Naresh Trehan – Padma Bhushan Awardee & Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta (Doctor of Science – D.Sc.)

Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi – Padma Shri recipient and Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author (Doctor of Literature – D.Litt.)

Mahesh Agarwal – Eminent advocate & Managing Partner, Agarwal Law Associates (Doctor of Law – LL.D.)

Who is Dr Sanjiv Goenka?

Dr Sanjiv Goenka is an Indian businessman who is the founder of the RPSG Group. According to Forbes India’s 2024 list of the 100 richest tycoons, he ranked 65th with a net worth of $4.9 billion. Globally, he was earlier listed as the 1,238th richest person in the Forbes 2022 rankings and was a member of the Padma Awards Committee 2023.

He also owns the IPL cricket team Lucknow Super Giants and the ISL football team Mohun Bagan Super Giants.

Advertisement

The convocation address was delivered by Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member of Rajya Sabha, in the presence of dignitaries such as Dr A. K. Pansari, Chancellor; A. K. Modi, Pro-Chancellor; Dr Ranoj Pegu, Assam’s Education Minister; Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Member of Lok Sabha; and Bimal Bora, Minister of Industries and Commerce.