RRB NTPC CBT 2 Graduate Level City Intimation Slip 2025 Out, Direct Link to Download

RRB NTPC CBT 2 City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has now issued the city intimation slip for the Graduate Level CBT-II exam. Candidates can download the official e-call letter or Admit Card for the CBT-II from the board's official website, rrbcd.gov.in.

The intimation slip contains essential information such as the examination centre city, your name, registration number, date of birth, and the date of your test. To view it, you'll simply need to log in using your registration number and date of birth. Please note that the official Admit Card for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be released just four days before your scheduled examination date.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Graduate Level City Intimation Slip 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Step 2: Find and click the link for the “CBT 2 City Intimation Slip.”

Step 3: You'll be taken to a login page.

Step 4: Enter your RRB NTPC registration number and your date of birth.

Step 5: Your CBT 2 city intimation slip will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the slip and print a copy for your records.

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancy Details

The Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 recruitment seeks to fill a total of 11,558 positions at both graduate and undergraduate levels.

The majority of the vacancies, 8,113, are for graduate-level roles. Within this group, the highest number of posts are for Goods Train Manager (3,144), followed by Chief Commercial and Ticket Supervisor (1,736), Junior Accounts Assistant & Typist (1,507), Station Master (994), and Senior Clerk & Typist (732). The remaining 3,445 positions are for undergraduate-level candidates, with the Commercial and Ticket Clerk having the most openings at 2,022. Other undergraduate posts include Junior Clerk & Typist (990), Accounts Clerk & Typist (361), and Train Clerk (72).

These vacancies are distributed across numerous Railway Recruitment Boards throughout India, offering many individuals the opportunity to begin a career in the nation's railway network.