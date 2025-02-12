RSMSSB CET Result 2025 for Graduation Level Out Now - Direct Link Here

RSMSSB CET Result 2025: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Graduation Level 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website.

How to Check the Results:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the RSMSSB official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on 'Results': Navigate to the 'Results' section on the homepage.

Select 'CET Graduation Level Result 2025': Click on the link for the CET Graduation Level Result 2025.

Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth: Enter your roll number and date of birth, then click 'Submit'.

Download and Save: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

List of Details Mentioned on the RSMSSB CET Result 2025:

Candidate's Name

Father's and Mother's Name

Date of Birth

Total Marks Obtained

Pass/Fail Status

The CET Graduation Level exam was conducted on September 27 and 28, 2024, at multiple centers across Rajasthan. This exam is a qualifying test for various government posts in the state.

RSMSSB CET Result 2025 Direct Link Here: https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/storage/result_item/1739360859.pdf

After clearing the CET Exam, candidates can apply for the following posts:

Constable

District Magistrate

Hostel Superintendent Grade II

Jailor

Junior Accountant

Patwari

Platoon Commander

Supervisor

Supervisor (Female)

Tehsil Revenue Accountant

Village Development Officer