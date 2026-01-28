'Rules Are Unfair': Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Challenge to UGC’s New 2026 Regulations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition challenging the University Grants Commission’s new regulations titled Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026. A bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant heard the plea.

According to the petition, the new regulations discriminate against students in the general category. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) requesting judicial review and potential suspension of the announcement has been filed.

In order to promote underprivileged groups in universities and colleges and to establish a systematic grievance redressal system, the UGC introduced these laws. Students, educators, and social groups have reacted strongly to the regulations, particularly in regards to the definition of "caste-based discrimination."

What is the Protest Around UGC?

The new regulations have led to protests and unrest on several campuses. Students from upper-caste communities have announced a protest outside the UGC headquarters in Delhi today. The protest was called after reports of growing student unrest in universities and hostels in recent days.

Advertisement

Campus-level protests have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. On social media, the hashtag #ShameOnUGC has been trending, with users accusing the UGC of uneven implementation and lack of wider consultation.

Some political workers and student leaders have also resigned from their party posts in protest. Recently, a senior bureaucrat and a BJP youth wing leader resigned, citing disagreement with the policy.

Advertisement

Critics have raised concerns about the composition of Equity Committees. They say the rules do not require representation from general category students, which could affect fair handling of complaints. Opposition groups have also pointed out that the final rules do not include punishment for false or malicious complaints. They fear this could lead to unverified allegations triggering official inquiries.

Many stakeholders have also said that terms like “discrimination” are defined too broadly, creating confusion about what behaviour may come under the rules.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “There will be no discrimination, no one can misuse the law.”

What the New UGC Regulations Say and UGC’s Response

The 2026 regulations replace the UGC’s earlier anti-discrimination framework from 2012. Their main aim is to prevent discrimination in higher education based on caste, religion, gender, disability, place of birth, and other factors.

The key provisions include:

Mandatory Equal Opportunity Cells (EOCs) in all universities and colleges

Formation of Equity Committees to handle complaints and monitor compliance

24/7 helplines and Equity Squads for reporting grievances

Compulsory awareness programmes

Regular reporting to the UGC

Institutions that fail to follow the rules may face action, including suspension of recognition, withdrawal of funding, or restrictions on academic programmes.

The UGC has said that the regulations are meant to ensure accountability and create safer campuses. It has also shared data showing that reported cases of caste-based discrimination in higher education increased by more than 100 percent between 2019–20 and 2023–24.