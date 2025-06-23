Republic World
  • SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Allotment Results 2025 Out at results.samsodisha.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

Updated 23 June 2025 at 12:07 IST

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Allotment Results 2025 Out at results.samsodisha.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha +3 second allotment list 2025 is out at samsodisha.gov.in. Students can check their status using login details and must choose freeze, float, or slide based on their seat preference.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Odisha Plus 3 Second Allotment Results 2025
Odisha Plus 3 Second Allotment Results 2025 | Image: File Photo

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: The Higher Education Department of Odisha has published the second-round allotment list for SAMS Plus 3 admissions. Candidates can now check their seat allotment status on the official website at samsodisha.gov.in. 

Students who took the undergraduate exams can check their selection status on the official website by entering their barcode number and registered mobile number, then solving the captcha code. 

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Allotment Results 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at samsodisha.gov.in. 

Step 2: Under the "Higher Education" section, click on "Degree (+3)". 

Step 3: Click on the option "Know Your Selection Status". 

Step 4: Enter your login details and submit. 

Step 5: Your seat allotment result will be shown on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and save the result for future use. 

Direct Link to Check - SAMS Odisha +3 Second Allotment Result 2025 

SAMS Odisha +3 2025: What to Do After Second Allotment 

Following the release of the second allotment list for SAMS Odisha +3 admissions, students need to take the next steps based on their preferences: 

  • Those who are happy with their allotted seat should confirm their admission by selecting the freeze option and paying the required fee. 
  • If a student is open to better options while keeping their current seat, they can choose the float option. 
  • Students who are not satisfied with their allotted seat and wish to try for a different one in the next round can go for the slide option. 

Published 23 June 2025 at 12:07 IST