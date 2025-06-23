SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Allotment Results 2025 Out at results.samsodisha.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: The Higher Education Department of Odisha has published the second-round allotment list for SAMS Plus 3 admissions. Candidates can now check their seat allotment status on the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

Students who took the undergraduate exams can check their selection status on the official website by entering their barcode number and registered mobile number, then solving the captcha code.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Allotment Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the "Higher Education" section, click on "Degree (+3)".

Step 3: Click on the option "Know Your Selection Status".

Step 4: Enter your login details and submit.

Step 5: Your seat allotment result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future use.

SAMS Odisha +3 2025: What to Do After Second Allotment

Following the release of the second allotment list for SAMS Odisha +3 admissions, students need to take the next steps based on their preferences: