SBI CBO Result 2025 Declared at sbi.co.in, Know How Download Merit List

SBI CBO Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results for the Circle-Based Officer (CBO) Recruitment Examination 2025 today. Candidates who took part in the exam can view and download the merit list from the bank's official website at sbi.bank.in.

This recruitment drive by the State Bank of India aims to fill 2,964 Circle-Based Officer (CBO) vacancies across different regions.

The result is published in a PDF format, listing the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates so they can confirm their selection status. The document also includes the category-wise cut-off marks and section-wise scores.

SBI CBO Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the ‘Careers’ tab (usually at the top).

Step 3: In the Careers section, look under ‘Join SBI’ or ‘Latest Announcements’ and select the ‘Results’ link.

Step 4: Scroll down to find the notification titled “Result for Recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CBO) – 2025.”

Step 5: Click the link to open the result PDF.

Step 6: Once the PDF is open, use the Ctrl + F shortcut to search for and check your roll number to see if you have qualified.

About SBI CBO Exam 2025:

The SBI CBO examination was held on 20 July 2025 and consisted of two parts: an objective test worth 120 marks and a descriptive test worth 50 marks.