SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Expected to Be Out Today at sbi.co.in, Here's How to Download

The State Bank of India is expected to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 today, February 10, 2025. Candidates looking to participate in the preliminary examination for Junior Associate posts can find the admit card link on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in.

With nearly 19.89 lakh applicants expected, the admit card release is crucial for candidates confirming their participation in this competitive recruitment drive. The SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination will be held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025.

The purpose of this recruitment campaign is to fill 13,735 vacancies for Junior Associates within the organisation. The registration process for the exam concluded on January 7, 2025.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in, the official SBI website.

Step 2: Click on 'Join SBI' and select 'Current Openings'.

Step 3: Find 'Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales)'.

Step 4: Select 'SBI Clerk Admit Card' from the options.

Step 5: Log in with your credentials.

Step 6: Your SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Print it out for future use.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern

