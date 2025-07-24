SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Expected Soon at sbi.co.in, Here's How to Download

SBI PO Hall Ticket 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to hold its Probationary Officers (PO) preliminary examination on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. Candidates can expect their admit cards to be released shortly on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

To download their SBI PO prelims admit card 2025 online, candidates will need their Registration No/Roll No and Password/Date of Birth (DD-MM-YY). It's crucial to remember that the admit card will only be available for online download and will not be sent by post or any other method.

This recruitment drive by SBI aims to fill 541 Probationary Officer vacancies, consisting of 500 regular positions and 41 backlog vacancies.

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'careers' section, then select 'current openings'.

Step 3: Click on the recruitment tab for Probationary Officers.

Step 4: Open the download link for the prelims call letter (admit card).

Step 5: Enter your login details.

Step 6: Submit the information to download your admit card/call letter.

About SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025:

The SBI PO Prelims Examination is scheduled for August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, for candidates who have applied for the 541 Probationary Officer vacancies.

This online exam lasts one hour and is worth 100 marks. It is divided into three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability, with 20 minutes allocated to each section.