School Summer Vacations 2025: Check Out School Holiday Calendar and May & June Breaks

Updated May 15th 2025, 18:00 IST
New Delhi: It is finally time for a respite from rising temperatures for the students as the summer vacations approach. It is the most awaited time of the year, not just for the students but also for the parents who had to get up at the break of dawn to prepare the kids for school. As for the children, it is time to enjoy hobbies and eat delicacies while relaxing in the evening, with cool winds. Most states across India have announced their vacation dates that ordinarily are observed between mid-May to June, but can extend or begin early for some of them due to rising temperatures, academic calendar or other reasons.
Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh enjoy school summer vacations between May to June. Meanwhile, Bihar and Haryana generally have June off for students based on varying academic calendars and climatic conditions in the region. Further, for states like Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and others, vacations usually start in April and end somewhere in June, depending on weather conditions.
Here’s a list of holidays from May 15th to June 30th 2025, observed in different states of India:
|Date
|Holiday
|Observed in -
|16th May (Friday)
|Sikkim State Day
|Sikkim
|26th May (Monday)
|Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti
|Tripura
|29th May (Thursday)
|Maharana Pratap Jayanti
|Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan
|30th May (Friday)
|Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s Martyrdom Day
|Punjab
|7th June (Saturday)
|Bakri Eid /Eid-Al-Adha
|Most states in India
|8th June (Sunday)
|Bakri Eid /Eid-Al-Adha
|Jammu and Kashmir
|11th June (Wednesday)
|Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti
|Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh
|12th June (Thursday)
|Guru Hargobind ji’s Birthday
|Jammu and Kashmir
|14th June (Saturday)
|Pahili Raj
|Orissa
|15th June (Sunday)
|YMA Day
|Mizoram
|27th June (Friday)
|Rath Yatra
|Manipur and Orissa
|30th June (Monday)
|Remna Ni
|Mizoram
What are the odds of you visiting a hill to camp this summer? Grab a tent and take your family and friends on a mini adventure this season. No devices, just you and your future cherished moments with your loved ones. Intertwine with nature to feel the peace gardening brings you amid your hectic schedule. You can also try setting up a mini water park in your backyard and have fun instead of absorbing the blue light from your phone screens this summer.
Published May 15th 2025, 17:45 IST