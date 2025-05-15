Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • School Summer Vacations 2025: Check Out School Holiday Calendar and May & June Breaks

Updated May 15th 2025, 18:00 IST

School Summer Vacations 2025: Check Out School Holiday Calendar and May & June Breaks

States across India have announced their summer vacation schedule for 2025 in view of the scorching mid-summer Sun. Here’s a list of breaks in the coming month to plan your vacation or a weekend getaway.

Reported by: Utsavi Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Summer Vacations 2025 announced in states.
Summer Vacations 2025 announced in various states in India | Image: Shutterstock

New Delhi: It is finally time for a respite from rising temperatures for the students as the summer vacations approach. It is the most awaited time of the year, not just for the students but also for the parents who had to get up at the break of dawn to prepare the kids for school. As for the children, it is time to enjoy hobbies and eat delicacies while relaxing in the evening, with cool winds. Most states across India have announced their vacation dates that ordinarily are observed between mid-May to June, but can extend or begin early for some of them due to rising temperatures, academic calendar or other reasons. 

When Are The Vacations In Your State? 

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh enjoy school summer vacations between May to June. Meanwhile, Bihar and Haryana generally have June off for students based on varying academic calendars and climatic conditions in the region. Further, for states like Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and others, vacations usually start in April and end somewhere in June, depending on weather conditions. 

Holidays May - June: 

Here’s a list of holidays from May 15th to June 30th 2025, observed in different states of India: 

Date Holiday Observed in -
16th May (Friday)Sikkim State Day Sikkim 
26th May (Monday)Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti Tripura 
29th May (Thursday)Maharana Pratap Jayanti Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan 
30th May (Friday)Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s Martyrdom DayPunjab 
7th June (Saturday)Bakri Eid /Eid-Al-AdhaMost states in India 
8th June (Sunday)Bakri Eid /Eid-Al-AdhaJammu and Kashmir
11th June (Wednesday)Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh 
12th June (Thursday)Guru Hargobind ji’s Birthday Jammu and Kashmir 
14th June (Saturday)Pahili Raj Orissa
15th June (Sunday)YMA Day Mizoram 
27th June (Friday)Rath YatraManipur and Orissa
30th June (Monday)Remna Ni Mizoram 

Activities to Relish in this Heat: 

What are the odds of you visiting a hill to camp this summer? Grab a tent and take your family and friends on a mini adventure this season. No devices, just you and your future cherished moments with your loved ones. Intertwine with nature to feel the peace gardening brings you amid your hectic schedule. You can also try setting up a mini water park in your backyard and have fun instead of absorbing the blue light from your phone screens this summer. 

Published May 15th 2025, 17:45 IST