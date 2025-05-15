School Summer Vacations 2025: Check Out School Holiday Calendar and May & June Breaks

New Delhi: It is finally time for a respite from rising temperatures for the students as the summer vacations approach. It is the most awaited time of the year, not just for the students but also for the parents who had to get up at the break of dawn to prepare the kids for school. As for the children, it is time to enjoy hobbies and eat delicacies while relaxing in the evening, with cool winds. Most states across India have announced their vacation dates that ordinarily are observed between mid-May to June, but can extend or begin early for some of them due to rising temperatures, academic calendar or other reasons.

When Are The Vacations In Your State?

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh enjoy school summer vacations between May to June. Meanwhile, Bihar and Haryana generally have June off for students based on varying academic calendars and climatic conditions in the region. Further, for states like Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and others, vacations usually start in April and end somewhere in June, depending on weather conditions.

Holidays May - June:

Here’s a list of holidays from May 15th to June 30th 2025, observed in different states of India:

Date Holiday Observed in - 16th May (Friday) Sikkim State Day Sikkim 26th May (Monday) Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti Tripura 29th May (Thursday) Maharana Pratap Jayanti Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan 30th May (Friday) Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji’s Martyrdom Day Punjab 7th June (Saturday) Bakri Eid /Eid-Al-Adha Most states in India 8th June (Sunday) Bakri Eid /Eid-Al-Adha Jammu and Kashmir 11th June (Wednesday) Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh 12th June (Thursday) Guru Hargobind ji’s Birthday Jammu and Kashmir 14th June (Saturday) Pahili Raj Orissa 15th June (Sunday) YMA Day Mizoram 27th June (Friday) Rath Yatra Manipur and Orissa 30th June (Monday) Remna Ni Mizoram

Activities to Relish in this Heat: