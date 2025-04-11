SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025: Assam Class 10th Result OUT, Direct Link to Check Result and Pass Percentage

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 results today. This announcement was confirmed by Assam’s Higher Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, through his official social media account. Students can check their results on the official website, asseb.in.
Direct Link to Check - Assam HSLC 10th Result 2025
Along with the Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2025, the board will also share key details such as the total number of students who registered, how many appeared for the exam, how many passed, the overall pass percentage, and the list of top-performing students.
Students can download their marksheets from the official websites or check them using the official mobile app. To view the results, they must enter their Roll and Number in the required fields on the result portal.
The Class 10 board exams began on February 15 and ended on March 3, 2025. The HSLC exams were conducted in two shifts: the first shift was from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon, and the second shift was from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.
The examination started with the English paper and concluded with subjects such as Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian, and Nepali.
Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2025: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of ASSEB (previously SEBA) – asseb.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says “HSLC Result”
Step 3: Enter your roll number, roll code, and other required details
Step 4: Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and save the marksheet for future use, like admissions
In the Assam HSLC Result 2025, boys have once again performed better than girls. The pass percentage for boys is 67.59%, while girls have recorded a lower pass rate of 61.09%.
Although the overall pass percentage has declined compared to last year, the pattern of boys achieving a higher success rate has continued.
This year, Amishi Saikia from Jorhat district has topped the SEBA Class 10 exams 2025 with 98.50%.
Here is the district-wise pass percentage for the Assam HSLC Result 2025:
In the Assam SEBA HSLC results 2025, 2,70,471 students have passed the exam.
A total of 2,70,471 students passed the SEBA HSLC 2025 examinations, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 63.98%. Among them, the pass percentage for male students stood at 67.59%, while the pass percentage for female students was 61.09%.
The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 63.98%. The pass percentage of boys is 67.59%, and the pass percentage of girls is 61.09%.
You can also download your Assam Class 10 marksheet online using DigiLocker.
Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app.
Step 2: Log in using your mobile number and verify with the OTP.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Issued Documents’ section.
Step 4: Find and select “Board of Secondary Education, Assam” from the list.
Step 5: Choose the option for “Class X Marksheet.”
Step 6: Enter your Roll Number and Exam Year.
Step 7: Your digital marksheet will appear—download and save it for future use.
Step 1: Go to the official website – sebaonline.org/results or resultsassam.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Assam HSLC Result 2025’ on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your login details as required.
Step 4: Your SEBA HSLC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the marksheet in PDF format.
Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.
To check the Assam Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2025, students must keep the following login credentials ready:
