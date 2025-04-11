sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 11th 2025, 13:01 IST

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025: Assam Class 10th Result OUT, Direct Link to Check Result and Pass Percentage

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2025: SEBA HSLC Class 10 results declared; students can check scores and download marksheets through the official websites.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
SEBA Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2025 Declared
SEBA Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2025 Declared | Image: File Photo

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 results today. This announcement was confirmed by Assam’s Higher Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, through his official social media account. Students can check their results on the official website, asseb.in. 

Direct Link to Check - Assam HSLC 10th Result 2025

Along with the Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2025, the board will also share key details such as the total number of students who registered, how many appeared for the exam, how many passed, the overall pass percentage, and the list of top-performing students. 

Students can download their marksheets from the official websites or check them using the official mobile app. To view the results, they must enter their Roll and Number in the required fields on the result portal. 

Live Blog

The Class 10 board exams began on February 15 and ended on March 3, 2025. The HSLC exams were conducted in two shifts: the first shift was from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon, and the second shift was from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. 

The examination started with the English paper and concluded with subjects such as Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian, and Nepali. 

Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2025: How to Check 

Step 1: Visit the official website of ASSEB (previously SEBA) – asseb.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “HSLC Result”

Step 3: Enter your roll number, roll code, and other required details

Step 4: Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the marksheet for future use, like admissions

April 11th 2025, 11:38 IST

Assam HSLC Result 2025: Top Performing Districts

  • Sivasagar – 85.55% (Highest pass percentage)
  • Dibrugarh – 81.10% (Second highest)
  • Dhemaji – 80.64% (Third place)
  • Jorhat – 79.61% (Fourth place)
  • Nalbari – 78.40% (Fifth place)
April 11th 2025, 11:05 IST

Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: Boys Outperform Girls

In the Assam HSLC Result 2025, boys have once again performed better than girls. The pass percentage for boys is 67.59%, while girls have recorded a lower pass rate of 61.09%.

Although the overall pass percentage has declined compared to last year, the pattern of boys achieving a higher success rate has continued.

April 11th 2025, 11:02 IST

Assam HSLC Result 2025: Amishi Saikia Topped the Class 10 Exams

This year, Amishi Saikia from Jorhat district has topped the SEBA Class 10 exams 2025 with 98.50%. 

April 11th 2025, 11:00 IST

Assam HSLC Result 2025: Toppers List

  1. Amishi Saikia (Jorhat) – 98.50% 
  2. Saptarswa Bordoloi (Kamrup Metro) – 98.33% 
  3. Anirban Borgohain (Jorhat) – 98.17% 
April 11th 2025, 10:58 IST

Assam HSLC Result 2025: District-Wise Pass Percentage

Here is the district-wise pass percentage for the Assam HSLC Result 2025: 

  1. Barpeta: Appeared – 28,183; Passed – 18,334; Pass % – 65.05% 
  2. Bongaigaon: Appeared – 9,748; Passed – 7,129; Pass % – 73.12% 
  3. Baksa: Appeared – 13,557; Passed – 9,802; Pass % – 72.31% 
  4. Chirang: Appeared – 3,962; Passed – 2,893; Pass % – 73.01% 
  5. Cachar: Appeared – 25,694; Passed – 12,637; Pass % – 49.18% 
  6. Dhubri: Appeared – 23,999; Passed – 13,221; Pass % – 55.08% 
  7. Darrang: Appeared – 13,478; Passed – 9,145; Pass % – 67.83% 
  8. Dhemaji: Appeared – 13,876; Passed – 11,198; Pass % – 80.71% 
  9. Dibrugarh: Appeared – 13,857; Passed – 11,226; Pass % – 81.01% 
  10. Goalpara: Appeared – 13,657; Passed – 9,545; Pass % – 69.91% 
  11. Golaghat: Appeared – 12,905; Passed – 9,596; Pass % – 74.37% 
  12. Hailakandi: Appeared – 12,353; Passed – 4,911; Pass % – 39.74% 
  13. Jorhat: Appeared – 10,713; Passed – 8,140; Pass % – 76.01% 
  14. Kamrup Rural: Appeared – 21,075; Passed – 15,720; Pass % – 74.57% 
  15. Karbi Anglong: Appeared – 10,468; Passed – 7,388; Pass % – 70.54% 
  16. Sivasagar: Appeared – 11,703; Passed – 8,160; Pass % – 69.74% 
  17. Kokrajhar: Appeared – 15,344; Passed – 5,959; Pass % – 38.84% 
  18. Lakhimpur: Appeared – 17,041; Passed – 10,941; Pass % – 64.22% 
  19. Morigaon: Appeared – 13,984; Passed – 8,601; Pass % – 61.49% 
  20. Nagaon: Appeared – 21,758; Passed – 12,555; Pass % – 57.72% 
  21. Nalbari: Appeared – 14,795; Passed – 11,655; Pass % – 78.76% 
  22. Dima Hasao: Appeared – 3,326; Passed – 1,874; Pass % – 56.33% 
  23. Sonitpur: Appeared – 13,401; Passed – 8,145; Pass % – 61.10% 
  24. Tinsukia: Appeared – 10,791; Passed – 8,068; Pass % – 74.74% 
  25. Udalguri: Appeared – 9,243; Passed – 4,428; Pass % – 47.91% 
  26. Kamrup Metro: Appeared – 18,378; Passed – 12,802; Pass % – 69.69% 
  27. Biswanath: Appeared – 9,611; Passed – 7,800; Pass % – 81.16% 
  28. Charaideo: Appeared – 4,448; Passed – 3,527; Pass % – 79.30% 
  29. Hojai: Appeared – 12,892; Passed – 8,083; Pass % – 62.67% 
  30. Majuli: Appeared – 2,892; Passed – 1,901; Pass % – 65.75% 
  31. South Salmara: Appeared – 3,371; Passed – 1,957; Pass % – 58.08% 
  32. West Karbi Anglong: Appeared – 5,366; Passed – 3,280; Pass % – 61.13% 
April 11th 2025, 10:54 IST

Assam SEBA HSLC Results 2025: Number of Students Passed

In the Assam SEBA HSLC results 2025, 2,70,471 students have passed the exam. 

April 11th 2025, 10:38 IST

Assam HSLC Class 10th Result Live: Important Statistics

A total of 2,70,471 students passed the SEBA HSLC 2025 examinations, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 63.98%. Among them, the pass percentage for male students stood at 67.59%, while the pass percentage for female students was 61.09%.

April 11th 2025, 10:36 IST

SEBA HSLC result 2025 Live: Pass percentage

The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 63.98%. The pass percentage of boys is 67.59%, and the pass percentage of girls is 61.09%. 

April 11th 2025, 10:34 IST

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025: OUT

The SEBA Assam Class 10 Matric result is out.

April 11th 2025, 10:32 IST

Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2025 DECLARED

April 11th 2025, 10:18 IST

Download Your Assam 10th Result 2025 on DigiLocker

You can also download your Assam Class 10 marksheet online using DigiLocker.

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Step 2: Log in using your mobile number and verify with the OTP.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Issued Documents’ section.

Step 4: Find and select “Board of Secondary Education, Assam” from the list.

Step 5: Choose the option for “Class X Marksheet.”

Step 6: Enter your Roll Number and Exam Year.

Step 7: Your digital marksheet will appear—download and save it for future use.

April 11th 2025, 10:15 IST

Assam HSLC Result 2025: How to Download PDF?

Step 1: Go to the official website – sebaonline.org/results or resultsassam.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Assam HSLC Result 2025’ on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your login details as required.
Step 4: Your SEBA HSLC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the marksheet in PDF format.
Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.

April 11th 2025, 10:15 IST

Assam HSLC Result 2025 Live Updates: Login Credentials Required

To check the Assam Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2025, students must keep the following login credentials ready: 

  • Roll Number 
  • Captcha Code 
April 11th 2025, 10:15 IST

April 11th 2025, 10:15 IST

SEBA Assam Matric 10th Result 2025: Official Websites to Check

  • sebaonline.org 
  • assamresult.in 
  • resultsassam.nic.in 
April 11th 2025, 10:15 IST

Assam Board Class 10 Result 2025 Will Be Released Soon

The Assam Board Class 10 Result 2025 will be released soon on the official website.

Published April 11th 2025, 10:12 IST