SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2025: Assam Class 10th Result OUT, Direct Link to Check Result and Pass Percentage

SEBA Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2025 Declared | Image: File Photo

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 results today. This announcement was confirmed by Assam’s Higher Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, through his official social media account. Students can check their results on the official website, asseb.in.

Direct Link to Check - Assam HSLC 10th Result 2025

Along with the Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2025, the board will also share key details such as the total number of students who registered, how many appeared for the exam, how many passed, the overall pass percentage, and the list of top-performing students.

Students can download their marksheets from the official websites or check them using the official mobile app. To view the results, they must enter their Roll and Number in the required fields on the result portal.