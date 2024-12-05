Published 00:08 IST, December 5th 2024
Six Central Universities Opted To Offer Admissions Twice In One Year: Centre Tells Rajya Sabha
Six central universities have adopted the policy of offering admissions twice a year, the Union Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.
- Education News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Six central universities have adopted the policy of offering admissions twice a year, the Union Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.
The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.
"The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the policy of allowing Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to admit students twice a year, in July/August and January/February. However, admitting students twice a year is optional for the HEIs, depending on their preparedness to handle such biannual admissions," Majumdar said.
"The willing HEIs are required to carefully prepare a plan for all the activities related to the policy of admitting the students twice a year, including a plan for semester examinations," he added.
The minister informed that six central universities -- Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, University of Hyderabad, Tezpur University and Nagaland University -- adopted the policy of offering admissions twice a year.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Updated 00:08 IST, December 5th 2024