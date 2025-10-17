SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 Postponed, Official Exam Schedule Soon

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced a delay for the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier-1 Examination. The exam, originally scheduled to take place from 8 to 18 September 2025, has been postponed and will now be held during the last week of October 2025.

This postponement is due to the exam dates clashing with those of the SSC CGL and other major examinations. Candidates should keep checking the official website, ssc.gov.in, for the most recent updates on the precise new exam date and the release of the admit cards.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Admit Card' section and click on the download link for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025.

Step 3: Enter your registration number (or roll number) and your date of birth.

Step 4: Your admit card will then be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and print a copy to take with you on the exam day.

About SSC CHSL Exam 2025:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) holds the SSC CHSL exam every year to recruit staff for various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations within the Government of India.