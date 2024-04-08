×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

SSC Exam Schedule Revised Due To Lok Sabha Polls; CHSL Exam From July 1; Various Exams Deferred

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced revised dates for several upcoming exams in light of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Check new dates here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
SSC Exam Dates Revised
SSC Exam Dates Revised | Image:freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced revised dates for several upcoming exams in light of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, scheduled from April 19 to June 4. The changes aim to ensure smooth conduct and avoid clashes with the electoral process.

Changes in SSC Exam Schedule:

CHSL 2024 (Paper 1): The Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) Paper 1, originally slated for June, will now take place on July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12.

Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2024 (Paper 1): The JE Examination's Paper 1, covering Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying, has been rescheduled to June 5, 6, and 7, moving from the earlier dates of June 4, 5, and 6.

Delhi Police and CAPF Sub-inspector 2024 (Paper 1): Paper 1 of the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force Sub-inspector Exam has been shifted from May 9, 10, and 13 to June 27, 28, and 29.

Selection Post Examination Phase XII 2024 (Paper 1): Originally planned for May 6, 7, and 8, this exam will now be conducted on June 25, 26, and 27.

Sl.No.Exam NamePaper/Mode of examPresent datesRevised dates of exams
1Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024Paper I Exam (CBE)4th, 5th, 6th June 20245th, 6th, 7th June 2024
2Selection Post Examination, Phase XII, 2024Paper I (CBE)6th, 7th, 8th May 202424th, 25th, 26th June 2024
3Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024Paper I Exam (CBE)9th, 10th, 13th May 202427th, 28th, 29th June 2024
4Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024Paper I (CBE)---1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th July 2024

CHSL 2024 Notification and Application Process:

Anticipating the release of the CHSL notification 2024, candidates are advised to stay updated on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The application process for SSC CHSL Exam 2024 will be conducted exclusively online. The registration window is expected to open soon, with a deadline set for May 1.

Important Updates for Applicants:

In a recent notification, SSC emphasized the importance of completing one-time registration (OTR) on the commission’s new website. OTR done on the old website will not be considered valid. Additionally, the new application portal will feature a provision to capture live photographs of candidates.

According to the notification, candidates can use either a webcam on their computer/laptop or an android device to capture live photographs during the application process.

Conclusion:

With these rescheduled dates and updated application procedures, SSC aims to streamline the examination process and provide a seamless experience for candidates amidst the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Aspirants are urged to stay vigilant for further announcements and adhere to the revised timelines for a smooth application process.

Click here for official notice.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Whatsapp logo