SSC JHT 2024: Result Out for Paper 1 at ssc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

SSC JHT 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the results for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) paper 1 on Friday, February 14. A total of 2,145 candidates have qualified for SSC JHT 2024 paper 2. Candidates who took the exam can view the SSC JHT 2024 result on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The commission has not released the SSC JHT scores along with the result. According to the commission, "The Final Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper(s) as well as marks of the qualified/ nonqualified candidates will be uploaded on the Commission's website in due course."

SSC JHT Result 2024: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for SSC JHT results.

Step 3: Click on the link to open the PDF showing the cutoff details.

Step 4: Log in to your account using the necessary credentials.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save a copy of the result on your device for future reference.

SSC JHT Result 2024: Cut-Off

A total of 2,145 candidates have qualified the Paper-I and will now proceed to Paper II (Descriptive). The cut-off marks vary by category: UR and OBC candidates require a minimum of 150.75, EWS candidates require 131.25, SC candidates have a cut-off of 126.75, and ST candidates require 96.50. For differently-abled candidates, the cut-offs are 115.50 for OH, 75.75 for HH, 42.00 for VH, and 40.00 for Other PWBD.